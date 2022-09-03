Gareth takes charge as British Deputy High Commissioner to Telugu States

Hyderabad: Gareth Wynn Owen has started as the British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh responsible for all aspects of the UK's work in the two Telugu States.

Gareth arrived in Hyderabad this week and will begin meeting with stakeholders in the coming days.

Gareth said, "I am happy to be in Hyderabad during this exciting phase in the UK- India relationship. I look forward to strengthening ties between the UK and the two Telugu States, working with a wide range of partners. It's wonderful to be representing the UK in two of India's fastest growing States and to experience the hospitality of this fantastic region."

Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, said "I am delighted to welcome Gareth to India as British Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. His strong experience building science and innovation partnerships will fit well in the Telugu region, home to an exciting tech industry. He, like I, has moved from working on the integrated review, which set out the UK's commitment to the Indo-Pacific, to implementing it as the UK and India embark on a transformative decade of cooperation under the 2030 Roadmap."