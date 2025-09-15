Gattu School Faces Classroom Shortage, BSP Leaders Urge Authorities for Action

Gadwal: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders of Gadwal constituency have appealed to the district administration for the immediate construction of a new building for the BC Colony Primary School (English Medium) in Gattu mandal headquarters.

According to BSP leaders, nearly 60 to 70 students are currently enrolled in the school, which runs from Class I to Class V. However, all students are being taught in a single room due to the lack of proper classrooms. Teachers have been conducting lessons in these cramped conditions for the past five years, causing severe inconvenience to both students and staff. Parents expressed concern that the lack of facilities is affecting the future of their children.

Highlighting these difficulties, BSP Gadwal Constituency President Bandari S. Raj submitted a formal petition to the Additional Collector, urging the authorities to immediately sanction and construct a new school building.

BSP leaders Chinta Revula Suresh and Anji also participated in the program and extended their support to the demand.