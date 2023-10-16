Gayatri Bank receives top honours

Karimnagar: In a welcome achievement, Gayatri Bank bagged the ‘Best Cooperative Bank’ and ‘Best E-Payments Initiatives’ awards at the ‘Banking Frontiers in Co-Operative Banking Awards – 2023’ recently. Sharing the exciting news Chief Executive Officer Vanamala Srinivas said that Gayatri Bank is the only one to win the award for the 15th consecutive time at the national level.

They received the awards at national level in Medium Banks category. The awards were given to the Best Co-operative Bank Division for the progress made in all areas and the Best E-Payments Initiative Division for the various digital payment services offered by the bank.

Govind Gowde, Goa State Gov Co-operative Minister and Reserve Bank of India Minister, retired Executive Director Daas, RBI presented the awards. Retired CGM Bank Chairman Mutyala Laxman Reddy and Bank Chief Executive Officer Vanamala Srinivas received the honours jointly at the hands of Rathnakar Dev Gar.

Srinivas informed that the bank has achieved significant growth in all sectors and has reached a business of 2347.43 crores with deposits of 1369.57 crores, loan balance of 977.86 crores and a total of 24 branches in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.