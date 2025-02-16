Get cracking on Indiramma houses in CM’s home turf: Bhatti to babus

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has asked the authorities to start the construction of Indiramma houses in Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s native district of Mahabubnagar and Rangareddy districts where the election code was not in the force.

Reviewing the 2025-26 budget proposals with senior officials of Revenue, Housing, and I&PR at the State Secretariat along with Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Komatireddy Venkata Reddy here, the deputy chief minister said that the government has already allocated funds in the budget for the construction of 3,500 houses each in the assembly constituencies. Stating that the construction of Indiramma houses was part of the implementation of the six guarantees, Bhatti said that the Revenue officials should pay special attention on the protection of the costly government lands.

To realise the dream of owning a house for the middle class in Hyderabad, he said that suitable areas for the construction of LIG, MIG and HIG houses should be identified and proposals should be sent to the Revenue Department for the required land. He suggested that modern technology be adopted for digital land survey. Since the government is promoting pollution-free green energy, he advised the officials to take steps to install solar power on the office buildings of all government departments.