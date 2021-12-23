GGH Mahbubnagar gets oxygen plant

Mahabubnagar: A new oxygen generation plant with a capacity of 1,000 litres per minute is set up at Government General Hospital in Mahabubnagar.

With this, the district hospital has become the only the third government hospital in the State after Osmania and Gandhi Hospitals in Hyderabad to have its own Oxygen generation plant.

With the installation of the new oxygen generation plant, the government general hospital has become the largest oxygen bed capacity hospital in the entire Palamuru region with about 560 oxygen beds. The new oxygen plant was built by leading tech company Mahindra and Mahindra at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

Excise Minister Srinivas Goud, while inaugurating the new oxygen plant on the hospital premises said that during the past 7 years the government hospital in Mahbubnagar has completely transformed into the most modern and well equipped district hospital. "In the year 2014, the district hospital had only 14 medical officers and had there were no proper medical equipment. But today the hospital employs hundreds of doctors nurses and other employees. Not only adequate staff, but the hospital is also equipped with most modern equipments and offering best and very high quality healthcare services to the people of Palamuru region," said the Excise Minister.