GHMC calls for trade licence renewals
Highlights
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in a release on Wednesday called upon traders to renew their provisional trade licence certificates by June 30.
Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in a release on Wednesday called upon traders to renew their provisional trade licence certificates by June 30.
The release says that a penalty of 25 per cent would be imposed on renewals done between July 1 and August 30. Traders renewing from August 31 will have to bear penalty of 50 per cent. Those who haven't obtained licence so far can apply online or at any e-sevacenters or CSC GHMC, head office or circle offices. Further information visit www.ghmc.gov.in
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story