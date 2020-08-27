GHMC calls for trade licence renewals

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in a release on Wednesday called upon traders to renew their provisional trade licence certificates by June 30.

The release says that a penalty of 25 per cent would be imposed on renewals done between July 1 and August 30. Traders renewing from August 31 will have to bear penalty of 50 per cent. Those who haven't obtained licence so far can apply online or at any e-sevacenters or CSC GHMC, head office or circle offices. Further information visit www.ghmc.gov.in