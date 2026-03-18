GHMC chief orders intensified mosquito eradication drive

Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner Karnan has instructed officials to accelerate mosquito eradication and sanitation programmes to ensure a cleaner city.

Participating in the state’s 99 day Public Governance Progress Plan on Tuesday, he conducted surprise inspections in Jubilee Hills Circle alongside Additional Commissioner Ravi Kiran and Zonal Commissioner Priyanka Ala.

The team reviewed door-to-door garbage collection at Film Nagar and vector control measures at Lotus Pond. Further inspections occurred at JVR Park and Devarakonda Basti, where the eradication of garbage vulnerable points was prioritised.