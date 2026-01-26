GHMC Commissioner receives special award from Governor

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the 16th National Voters’ Day celebrations held at Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium, GHMC Commissioner and Hyderabad District Election Officer RV Karnan was conferred with a special award by the Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Varma. The honour recognises the successful, peaceful, and transparent conduct of the recent Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency by-election.

The Governor, attending as the chief guest, lauded the proactive measures and visionary leadership of RV Karnan. He specifically highlighted the innovative use of drone surveillance technology, which allowed the election machinery to maintain effective monitoring and enhanced security at polling stations. This modern approach was credited with ensuring a smooth execution of the polling process and upholding the confidence of the electorate.

The Governor further commended the entire District Election Office for their exemplary coordination and commitment to democratic values. The award serves as a formal recognition of the administrative efficiency and dedicated efforts that contributed to a transparent electoral exercise. The ceremony highlighted how the integration of modern technology and disciplined execution by the election team has set a benchmark for future polls in the state.