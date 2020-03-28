GHMC facilitates Mobile Rythu Bazars in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, March 28: On account of Lockdown in order to control of spread of Coronavirus, the Government of Telangana providing Mobile Rythu Bazars in the city to buy the daily usage vegetables in local localities.

As per the instructions of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and MA&UD Minister K. Tarakarama Rao, the Agriculture and Marketing Department, in coordination with the GHMC, Mobile Rythu Bazar were arranged in the city, informed GHMC Mayor Dr. Bonthu Rammohan said here on Saturday.

On Saturday, vegetables were sold in 331 localities through 177 Mobile Rythu Bazars. Vendors were instructed to sell the vegetables at the prescribed price only. These mobile Ruythu Bazars visited at all places in the city as per the schedule of time and place.