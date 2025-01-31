GHMC greenlights ₹8,440 cr budget for 2025-26; set to ramp up vital infra

Hyderabad : Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has urged officials and public representatives to collaborate effectively for the comprehensive development of Hyderabad. She emphasised it is essential to establish the vital infrastructure that the residents of our city require and approved Rs 8,440 crore for estimated budget for financial year 2025-26 on Thursday. The revised budget for the previous financial year 2024-25 was approved at Rs 8,118 crore.

The meeting was chaired by Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi. The session began with a two-minute silence to mourn the passing of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh followed by a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary.

Before the commencement of the meeting, the Mayor expressed gratitude to the state government for allocating funds for the city’s development and emphasised the importance of coordination between public representatives and officials to ensure the success of infrastructure and welfare projects. “It is our collective duty to ensure that the people of the city have access to the essential infrastructure they need,” said the Mayor.

In the meeting, the corporators emphasised the need for focused efforts on sanitation management, the installation of street lights, and the enhancement of the city’s suburbs, while also advocating for increased revenue streams for the GHMC. They pointed out that numerous corporate schools in the area are neglecting their tax obligations and proposed a dedicated initiative to recover these funds.

Additionally, they called for the active involvement of officials to ensure that these projects are executed effectively. Furthermore, they highlighted the importance of developing sports facilities and improving basic amenities in local parks.

Meanwhile, the officials from the respective departments provided detailed answers to the numerous inquiries posed by the members.

On the occasion, GHMC Commissioner K Ilambarthi called for enhancing the facilities in the city’s parks and sports grounds. He assured that significant measures are underway to ensure these areas are well-equipped, with necessary funding allocated for improvements. Additionally, he addressed the ongoing issues with street lighting, stating that contractors have been engaged to expedite the resolution, promising swift completion of the work.

MP and ex-officio member Eatala Rajender emphasised the importance of fostering complete trust in the governing council among the citizens. He called for a collaborative effort to address the challenges faced by the community, highlighting the need for essential infrastructure development tailored to the city's unique areas. Additionally, he stressed the urgency of cleaning all water sources in the city to ensure they remain fresh and free from unpleasant odors.

Deputy Mote Srilatha Shobhan Reddy called on everyone to unite in their efforts to enhance services for the community and foster the city's growth. Additionally, she highlighted the necessity of expanding the workforce in sanitation management to ensure a cleaner environment.

Zonal Commissioners Anurag Jayanthi, Hemant Keshav Patil, Apurva Chauhan, Upender Reddy, Ravi Kiran, Additional Commissioners, Secretary, ENC, CCP, senior officers, corporators of divisions and others were present.