GHMC Officials seize house for property dues in the Moosapet

Moosapet: Officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are focusing attention on collection of property tax dues in the Moosapet circle. They confiscated a house on Bharathnagar main road after its tax piled for Rs 28 lakh. GHMC Circle 23 Deputy Commissioner Mohan Reddy and his staff were present during the seizure of the property.



Speaking to The Hans India, Reddy warned of taking action against those who failed to pay property tax dues till date. He advised them to remit the tax amounts in the circle office.