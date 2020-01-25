Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

GHMC Officials seize house for property dues in the Moosapet

GHMC Officials seize house for property dues in the Moosapet
Highlights

Officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are focusing attention on collection of property tax dues in the Moosapet circle.

Moosapet: Officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are focusing attention on collection of property tax dues in the Moosapet circle. They confiscated a house on Bharathnagar main road after its tax piled for Rs 28 lakh. GHMC Circle 23 Deputy Commissioner Mohan Reddy and his staff were present during the seizure of the property.

Speaking to The Hans India, Reddy warned of taking action against those who failed to pay property tax dues till date. He advised them to remit the tax amounts in the circle office.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Not got any Sebi request for further audit: Infosys24 Jan 2020 7:47 PM GMT

Not got any Sebi request for further audit: Infosys

5-day Jaipur Literture Festival kickstarts
5-day Jaipur Literture Festival kickstarts
Tata-Mistry Verdict Supreme Court stays NCLAT order on RoC plea for changes
Tata-Mistry Verdict Supreme Court stays NCLAT order on RoC plea...
Supreme Court refuses to set aside panel report on power staff
Supreme Court refuses to set aside panel report on power staff
UoH alumnus presented Springer Award to Dr. Achala Bakshi
UoH alumnus presented Springer Award to Dr. Achala Bakshi




Top