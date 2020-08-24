GHMC registers 373 coronavirus positive cases out of 1,842 across Telangana

As many as 373 people residing under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits have been tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours out of the 1,842 cases registered across Telangana.

With the fresh cases, the total number of positive cases in the state touched 1,06,091. Meanwhile, six persons succumbed to the virus between Sunday and Monday totalling the fatalities to 761. On the other hand, 1,825 persons have been recovered from the virus with which the recovery count reached 82,411.

Besides GHMC, the cases were also registered from Nizamabad (158), Karimnagar (134), Suryapet (113), Rangareddy (109), Medchal-Malkajgiri (32), Bhadradri-Kothagudem (37), Khammam (77), Warangal Urban (74), Warangal Rural (8), Adilabad (37), Jagtial (70), Jangaon (24), Jogulamba-Gadwal (33), Nalgonda (47), Kamareddy (20), Siddipet (50), Sangareddy (50), Rajanna Sircilla (13), Peddapalli (44), Suryapet (113), Narayanpet (4), Komaram Bheem Asifabad (5), Medak (13), Mulugu (12), Nirmal (10), Vikarabad (11), Wanaparthy (50), Yadadri-Bhongir (14), Nagarkurnool (32), Mancherial (59), Kamareddy (20), Bhupalpally (1), Adilabad (23).

At present, there are 22,919 active cases in Telangana out of which 16,482 are in home/institutional isolation.