GHMC sets new guidelines for executing engineering works

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporationhas included additional conditions in contract forms and agreements which will be applicable to all future engineering works.

As per the new guidelines, the agencies would not depend on the payment of part bills to complete the works within the stipulated time period and would not stop or slow down the work citing delays in payment of part bills. The proceeding was issued by the GHMC Commissioner.

For all the works worth Rs 20 lakh and below, should be only one bill and no running account bills would be paid to the agencies under any circumstance. The violation of conditions would make the agency liable for being recommended for demotion to a lower class or suspension of business or removal from the approved list.

According to GHMC, the conditions were added after GHMC noticed that many works were kept on hold by the agencies citing delays in payments. Following this, people were facing inconvenience and the civic body had to endure additional expenditure.

As per the new rules, payments would be done as per the seniority of the bills submitted and they would be subjected to the existence of adequate funds within the relevant head of account.

Moreover, on Friday, the corporation also issued guidelines for the constituency development program.

The civic body released revised guidelines after the Telangana government increased the constituency development fund from Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore for the year 2021-22. This amount is provided to MLAs and MLCs for the development of their respective constituencies.