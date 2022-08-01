GHMC to roll out campaign on mosquito-borne diseases

Hyderabad: In order to prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases, the Entomology wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is going to take up a special drive to curb the spread of diseases across the State and will also organise screening of 10 minutes short film to spread awareness on the prevention of diseases.

A special awareness campaign was launched by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Sunday. The campaign will include a 10 minutes short film as well as posters, and door stickers will be pasted at different places to spread awareness of mosquito-borne diseases.

Under this programme, elected representatives including Ministers, MLAs, GHMC officials, and members of resident welfare associations will attend the campaign. The GHMC staff will also clear stagnant water inside houses and surroundings as they could turn into mosquito breeding spots.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said, "Appropriate measures are being taken up to prevent the spread of vector-borne and mosquito-borne diseases in view of heavy rainfall being witnessed this monsoon."

Somesh Kumar directed the officials to visit door-to-door and make school students, members of women's associations and members of residential welfare associations participate in the awareness programme.

According to the Entomology official, the awareness drive will be conducted every Sunday at 10 am for 10 minutes for about 10 weeks. As part of the campaign, every Sunday at 10 am for 10 minutes for 10 weeks a short film will be screened for the citizens to spread awareness on how to prevent the spread of seasonal and infectious diseases such as malaria, dengue, and chikungunya, encephalitis, and other fevers.

As part of this programme, 240 staff from the Entomology Department have been allotted to carry out control measures, anti-larvae operations and hold awareness programmes on preventive measures in 420 houses.

The entomology teams on Sunday visited the Sunrise Valley Colony and identified places where mosquitoes breed in the home surroundings and spread awareness along with appropriate preventive measures. As part of this, stickers were also pasted on the walls.

Senior Entomologist, Namala Srinivas, Assistant Entomologist, Uday Kumar, Sanitation Supervisors, Praveen, Shankar, Lakshminarayana and other concerned officials participated in the.