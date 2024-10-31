GHMC worker dies after being hit by pvt bus

Hyderabad: A GHMC staffer was killed in a road accident on Wednesday after a private bus hit him while crossing the road near the Sagar Hotel at Shapur Nagar in Jeedimetla. The deceased has been identified as Hari Krishna, who was working as the sanitary in-charge at GHMC Circle-23.

The man sustained injuries and died on the spot. Soon after the incident, the GHMC workers blocked the road and staged a protest demanding strict action against the bus driver and ex-gratia to the victim. The workers also demanded that financial help should be extended to the victim’s family.

The Jeedimetla police reached the spot, and after persuading the GHMC workers, they shifted the body to the mortuary. A case has been registered, and police have initiated an investigation.

Last month, in a similar accident, a 32-year-old woman, R Jyothi, was killed after being run over by a lorry while crossing the road in Medchal on September 21, and another woman, Neeta, was killed after a lorry loaded with a gas cylinder struck her in Nacharam on September 18.