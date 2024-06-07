GHMC working on permanent measures to prevent floods

Hyderabad : The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation commissioner Ronald Rose stated on Thursday that necessary measures have been taken with special focus on prevention of floods in city in view of the rainy season.

Rose, along with Serilingampally zonal commissioner Sneha Sabarish, went round the water stagnation points along with other officers at Madhapur Circle, Bata Showroom, Yashoda Hospital, Shilparamam and other areas. He directed the engineering officials to send necessary proposals to take permanent measures to prevent floods.

The engineering officials were instructed to prepare an action plan for the proposed side road at Trishul Grand, to clear and desilt the side vents near the Bata showroom, and to complete the new box drain on Vikram Hospital Road as soon as possible.

Rose suggested to authorities to initiate work and to set up a rainwater harvesting pit next to Shilparamam and to give clearance to land opposite. He directed them to take up box drain proposals at Smile Line Dental, demarcation of road up to Yashoda Hospital, removal of bus shelter, nala and roadside encroachments.



Sneha Sabarish, SE Shankar, the deputy commissioners accompanied the commissioner.

