GHMC's food safety wing inspects 28 hostel canteens

Hyderabad: Continuing the raids, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's food safety officers conducted inspections in the hostel canteens across the city on Friday. The officers inspected as many as 28 government and private residential schools, colleges, and hostels under GHMC limits.

During the inspection, a team of food safety officers inspected the kitchen, cooking utensils, water tanks, storage area, prepared food items, raw materials, and sanitation management. They warned that show cause notices will be issued to residential educational institutions and hostels that do not follow the food safety rules.

As part of this special drive, in the last two days, the officers inspected 28 hostels, including six in the Charminar, five each in Khairtabad, Serilingampally, four in Kukatpally, L B Nagar, and Secunderabad zones.

According to the food safety wing, the inspections were conducted following instructions from GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata.

The Commissioner ordered the officers to carry out the inspections for 15 days.