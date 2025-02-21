Ghose Commission tenure extended till April 30

Hyderabad: The State Government has extended the tenure of Justice P Chandra Ghose Commission for another two months till April 30. The Commission was probing into alleged irregularities in Kaleshwaram project and the damage of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages.

The government issued orders on Thursday extending the tenure of the Commission which was constituted a year ago. The Commission already questioned irrigation officials including former Secretaries of the department and also received affidavits. The Commission was making arrangements to summon former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and former Irrigation minister T Harish Rao to record their statements in the probe.