Ghose panel mulls summoning KCR

Hyderabad: The Justice Chandra Ghose Commission on Kaleshwaram is likely to take a call on summoning political leaders, including former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and former Irrigation minister T Harish Rao, shortly.

The Commission has set June 27 as deadline to submit affidavits by the state Irrigation department. Soon after receiving the affidavits in writing, the Commission will decide the future course of action to speed up the probe into allegations of corruption in the construction of the Kaleshwaram lift scheme and the damage to the Medigadda, Sundilla and Annaram barrages.

Sources said the Ghose Commission would study the affidavits in detail and establish the evidence to summon the officials and the leaders who influenced the change of project designs and also the escalation of the project cost. “The Irrigation officials who were involved in the project works have already made their statements before the Commission.



“Now, every official statement needs to be recorded through affidavits and then further action will be taken,” sources said, adding that the Commission was insisting on the officials submitting the affidavits before the deadline. The Irrigation officials have already been reminded of the deadline for the submission of the affidavits.

Official sources said the Commission will also analyse the Vigilance and Enforcement report on Medigadda and the findings by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA). All the information gathered by the Commission from the Irrigation wing and the other probing agencies would be sent to the expert committee of the Commission and prepare a synopsis before taking action.

The Commission will summon former ENC (Irrigation) Muralidhar and top irrigation official, ENC, Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) in-charge N Venkateswarlu for questioning based on the affidavits. The two top Irrigation officials were removed from the services after the Medigadda episode triggered a political fight in the state. “The role of KCR and Harish Rao in the alleged misuse of power in the construction of barrages is already under investigation. The former CM and Irrigation minister will be held responsible if the affidavits provided adequate evidence.” sources said.