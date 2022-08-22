Girl falls into canal in Jangaon

Jangaon: In an unfortunate incident, a 17-year-old girl died as she fell in the canal when a bike on which she was travelling with her friend had fallen into it. The incient took place near the Kodakandla mandal centre in the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Gugulothu Mamatha of GB Thanda of Kodakandla mandal. Her friend Banothu Venkanna of Dharmapuram Thanda of Devaruppula mandal had lost control over the bike and fell in the canal. But Venkanna, who is absconding after the incident, sustained minor injuries in the accident. Police have registered a case under 174 CrPC and launched a hunt for Venkanna as a part of the investigation.