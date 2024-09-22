GITAM University Donates ₹1 Crore to Telangana CM Relief Fund for Flood Victims

Hyderabad : GITAM University has extended its support to flood-affected victims in Telangana by donating ₹1 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. In a gesture of solidarity, GITAM University President and MP, Sri Bharat, met with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills to hand over the donation cheque. The contribution is aimed at assisting the state government in its ongoing relief efforts to help those impacted by the recent floods.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed his gratitude towards GITAM University for their timely support and praised the institution for showing a sense of responsibility towards the community. He acknowledged the university's contribution as a vital part of the larger effort to provide immediate relief to flood victims and rebuild affected areas.



The Telangana government has been actively working on flood relief and rehabilitation programs, and the donation from GITAM University will help bolster these initiatives. Many organizations have come forward to assist the government in its relief measures, showcasing a spirit of unity and compassion during these challenging times. The Chief Minister commended all those who have stepped forward to support the cause.

