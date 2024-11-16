Live
Give big nudge to solar power production thru SHGs: Bhatti
The Dy CM says members of SHGs would be trained as entrepreneurs through Indira Mahila Shakti Scheme
Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has said that the members of self-help groups in rural areas would be trained as entrepreneurs through the Indira Mahila Shakti Scheme.
The Dy CM ordered the officials to take steps quickly for large-scale solar power production in the state through self-help groups. The required land would be acquired for the women groups and given on lease to them.
Bhatti, who also holds Energy portfolio, said a meeting with bankers would be conducted to arrange for financial aid required for setting up of solar power plants by the women groups. The members of the self-help groups are making 99 per cent progress in loan repayment and bankers are interested in providing loans to them.
The Deputy CM said that the government decided to introduce more schemes for self-help groups to become entrepreneurs. Setting up solar power production units, management of RTC buses among the other schemes would be made available for the groups with financial incentives.
He said that providing financial assistance to women's groups and training them as entrepreneurs would help to achieve social change and make the groups become financially strong. The officials of Panchayat Raj, Rural Development department and Energy department have been asked to take up the programmes.