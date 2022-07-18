Give evidence on foreign hand-engineered cloud bursts: Kishan Reddy
GoI will take such issues seriously & will probe KCR’s allegations
Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy on Sunday asked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to provide evidence on a foreign hand engineering cloud bursts in the country. Taking to Twitter, he said the Centre takes such statements seriously when made by a person at the chief minister level.
Reddy tweeted, "Chief Minister of Telangana Sri K Chandrashekar Rao Garu recently made a sensational statement that the recent Godavari floods in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and the floods of Ladakh and Uttarakhand were orchestrated by a foreign hand by deliberately creating cloudbursts." "The Government of India takes such statements very seriously. Especially, when levelled by a sitting Chief Minister. Therefore, "I request CM KCR to furnish all information and the Government of India will investigate this with utmost seriousness," he added.