Give evidence on foreign hand-engineered cloud bursts: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy on Sunday asked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to provide evidence on a foreign hand engineering cloud bursts in the country. Taking to Twitter, he said the Centre takes such statements seriously when made by a person at the chief minister level.

Reddy tweeted, "Chief Minister of Telangana Sri K Chandrashekar Rao Garu recently made a sensational statement that the recent Godavari floods in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and the floods of Ladakh and Uttarakhand were orchestrated by a foreign hand by deliberately creating cloudbursts." "The Government of India takes such statements very seriously. Especially, when levelled by a sitting Chief Minister. Therefore, "I request CM KCR to furnish all information and the Government of India will investigate this with utmost seriousness," he added.

The Government of India takes such statements very seriously especially when levelled by a sitting Chief Minister.



Therefore, I request CM KCR to furnish all information and the Government of India will investigate this with utmost seriousness. — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) July 17, 2022



