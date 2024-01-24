Give priority to edn, health in LS poll manifesto, T Cong to AICC

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress Manifesto Committee on Tuesday suggested to the partry high command to give priority to education and health in the Lok Sabha manifesto. During the meeting chaired by Minister and PCC Manifesto Committee chairman D Sridhar Babu and attended by AICC (TS) in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi, AICC Manifesto Committee member and chairman, Professionals Congress & Data Analytics, Praveen Chakravarty, Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and others laid stress on key areas of focus in Telangana manifesto. They discussed the recent Assembly election results. The leaders credited the six guarantees and promises made by the party for catapulting to power.

Sridhar Babu emphasised that the priority areas should be education and health which took a backstage during the past one decade under the BJP government. They are important elements which concern maximum people. He said the manifesto appeared much realistic and people believed in it. ‘The party, which has already implemented two of guarantees, would be taking up all’.

Later briefing the media, Chakravarty said the AICC Manifesto Committee members were visiting every State and getting inputs and soliciting suggestions from the public and experts, ‘because the party wants to hear from the public’. ‘Rahul Gandhi is on a second yatra from east to west. We believe manifesto is an important tool in democracy; we lay out what we plan to do after coming to power,” he asserted.

Following a meeting with PCC Manifesto Committee, he had lunch with Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. In the afternoon, he had series of meetings with gig workers, minority leaders, farmers, OBC, LGBTQ representatives, amongst others. “We had excellent interaction with civil society experts. One or two ideas from the discussion will go into the main manifesto; I can’t reveal ideas,” added Chakravarty.

Responding to BRS allegations, former minister G Chinna Reddy said the party was fully committed to implementing the poll promises. “From February the party is also going to implement Mahalakshmi (Rs 2,500/month) and Rs 500 gas cylinder schemes.

‘The BRS party is only trying to get mileage. The Congress has promised to implement the six guarantees within 100 days and after taking power; the party did not complete even half the period as only 46 days were completed after we came to power,” he explained.