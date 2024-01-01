GMR Hyderabad International Airport Revolutionizes Travel Experience

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL) announced the launch of a cutting-edge city-side self-check-in facility, ushering in a new era of convenience for air travellers. This innovative feature enables passengers to check in, drop off their baggage, and obtain their boarding passes before entering the terminal building, significantly enhancing the airport experience and streamlining the departure process.



Expressing his enthusiasm over this milestone, Mr. SGK Kishore, ED- South & Chief Innovation Officer, GMR Airports, stated, "We are excited to introduce the city side check- in facility to the passengers. We are always looking for innovative solutions to make the airport experiential. This feature of the airport offers that experience to our passengers. It is a significant step toward alleviating congestion within the terminal building and offering passengers a more relaxed, efficient, and stress-free start to their journeys.”

With a focus on providing best-in- class passenger experience, the city –side self-check-in facility, located at the car parking level provides a range of self-service amenities. Passengers can use self-check in kiosks, stay informed with flight information display systems, and drop their baggage at the self-baggage drop counters. In line with our Passenger is Prime motto, our passenger service associates will be available to assist passengers to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience.

Passengers can make use of the self-check-in facility through a simple two-step procedure-

Step 1: Check-in at the Kiosks

• Passengers can use the self-service check-in kiosks at the entry of the facility for a regular check-in process. At the check in, passengers will receive their boarding pass and bag tags, which they need to tag to their baggage.

Step 2: Self-Baggage Drop

• Passengers can then proceed to the self-bag drop unit and place their baggage on the conveyor belt.

• At the self-bag drop unit, the baggage is processed, and a confirmation message is sent to the respective airline. An acknowledgement is sent to passengers whose bag has been processed.

The city-side check-in facility opens six hours before the flight (D-6 Hours) and closes one hour before departure (D-1 Hrs). Passengers can use self- check in kiosks boarding cards in conjunction with their Aadhar ID at the entry gate, offering added convenience and security. The city-side check in services are available for regular-sized baggage only.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport remains committed to providing a world-class airport experience for its passengers, and this innovative city-side check-in facility represents a significant step in providing a seamless and enjoyable travel experience to travellers.























