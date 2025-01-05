Go after vendors selling Chinese manja: Asad to cops

Hyderabad: AIMIM president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi asked the City police to go after the vendors selling Chinese manja, if they want to arrest the trend.

Reacting to a post of Hyderabad City Police about the penalties he urged the cops to check and stop vendors who sell this banned manja citing past deaths. “This is not enough the local PS should go and check and stop vendors who sell this Chinese manja as many people have lost their lives in the past year,” he posted on X, while tagging DGP and City Police Commissioner.

Earlier, Hyderabad City Police through its X handle posted that the sale and use of Chinese manja are illegal and punishable by law and invites imprisonment up to five years and fine of up to Rs 1 lakh. As part of a special drive on banned Chinese manja, the police seized material worth Rs 15 lakh.