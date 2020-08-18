Godavari above danger mark : Rains stop but floods play havoc in many mandals

Warangal/Karimnagar/Adilabad: The weather department on Monday downgraded the 48-hour high alert in Telangana from red to yellow as it stopped raining after three days. However, the continuous and heavy rains have played havoc in northern and eastern parts of the state, especially Warangal.

The Godavari river was flowing above the danger mark at Bhadrachalam, inundating several low-lying areas, mainly in north and east Telangana. The water level in Godavari river touched 61 feet at Bhadrachalam on Monday.

All low-lying areas in Warangal turned into sort of lakes. People from many areas were shifted to relief camps. Out of 1400 colonies in 58 divisions, about 600 villages got affected by the rain. While nalas were overflowing in Naeem Nagar, the woes got intensified as the pipeline of Mission Bhagiratha developed cracks and water gushed out.

In Karimanagar, river Godavari at Dharmapuri continues to be in spate and Lower and Mid Manair reservoirs were full to their capacity. Crops were damaged in Ganneruvaram and Chigurumamidi mandals and several villages were marooned in Shankarpatnam, Huzurabad and Jammikunta mandals. In Jagtial district, District Collector G Ravi ordered the officials to visit the villages and estimate the crop damage due to the rains.

In the industrial area of Godavarikhani in Peddapalli district, about 40,000 tonnes of coal production was hit due to heavy rains. In Karimnagar district, about 800 lakes, in Peddapalli 230 lakes, in Sircilla 150 lakes and in Jagtial 200 lakes were overflowing with heavy rains.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender visited several villages, which were inundated by in Huzurabad and Manakondur mandals of Karimnagar district.

In Adilabad, road connectivity to about 170 villages was affected. Irrigation projects and streams are overflowing. In Ellampalli, Kadam, Gaddenna Vagu, Satnala, Mattadivagu, Swarna, Kumram Bheem, Vattigau projects are receiving heavy inflows.

In the agency areas like Narnoor, Indervelli, Jainoor, Sirpur U, Lingapur, Kerameri mandals, streams are flowing like rivers and road connectivity to many villages was disrupted. Road connectivity to five villages in Kotapalli mandal was disrupted.

In Khammam, about 82 villages were marooned. District Collector MV Reddy said as many as 37 flood shelters were opened and 4,683 people were being given shelter.

Three mechanized boats, 75 country motor boats, 130 manually operated boats and 160 expert swimmers were kept ready for rescue operations. The Collector also visited the relief centres.