Godavari flood continues at first warning level at Bhadrahclam

Bhadrachalam: First warning level continues at river Godavari in Bhadrachalam. On Sunday, it recorded at 12 pm at 43.90 feet, said the officers. Due to heavy rains in the State and in neighbour States, the flood water-level raised slowly here.

On Friday it reached 36 feet. The officers had withdrawn the first warning level.

Again the water level came slowly and reached first warning level 43 .90 feet at 12 pm on Sunday, said the Officers.

The district Collector Dr Priyanka Ala monitoring staff and observing the flood situation.

She conducted meeting with all the officers. During the meeting, Collector ordered the officers not to leave the working places without any permissions.

The devotees expressed unhappiness here because the officers are not allowing the holy dips in the river Godavari. The flood water touching bathing steps and pushkar ghats here at the river Godavari.

The officers are continuously monitoring the flood situation on Mandals from the Control room at Sub Collector Office.

On other side, District Collector Dr Priyanka Ala inspected flood relief centres in the Bhadrachalam interacted with flood victims. She ordered the officers to maintain sanitation works at the flood relief centres and arranged quality food for the victims on time. She also inspected the shelter and gave directions to the staff.