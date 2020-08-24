Godavari floodwater recedes in Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam: The people of Agency areas of Bhadrachalam got relief on Suday as floodwater is receding.



During the past ten days, the water level in Godavari river had reached the third warning level for the second time. After that it started coming down slowly and reached 45 feet at Bhadrachalam. The first warning level is still in force. However, when the water level will reach 42 feet and the first warning level will be withdrawn, said the Irrigation officials.

The district administration made elaborate arrangements for flood victims. Nearly 5, 500 families were shifted to the 40 shelters in the district. The officers have been providing food and shelters to the flood victims for the last one week. They have conducted health camps in the shelters. District Collector Dr. MV Reddy monitored the situation and visited many times to the agency villages and interacted with flood victims.

On, Sunday, the Joint Collector K Venkateswararlu inspected the flood shelters in the Bhadrachalam town. He said, the people need not panic as the government has taken all measures to flood.