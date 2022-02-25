Godavari water flows all over TS thanks to KCR

Kamareddy: State Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy said Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao was resolute in his efforts to flow the waters of the Godavari River across Telangana despite the Opposition's obstacles to the construction of the Kaleswaram Irrigation Project.

Prashant Reddy said that the major irrigation project has enabled Telangana farmers in the Krishna river basin to grow crops with Godavari waters. He was speaking after inaugurating the R&B Guest House on Thursday in Kamareddy on Thursday. He said that the heavy machinery for the construction of the Kaleswaram project was manufactured in a public sector factory like BHEL. He said Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao had immense faith in the efficiency of the government engineers and employees of public sector companies like BHEL, LIC etc. The Kaleswaram project was constructed under the supervision of the Irrigation department. He said that KCR has full confidence in public sector undertakings.

The Minister alleged that during the Congress rule, hundreds of crores of rupees were paid to private corporate companies in the name of mobilisation advance and handed over the responsibility of construction of irrigation projects.

Targeting the previous governments, the Minister said the last Congress-led AP government was enjoying mobilisation advances and hesitant to undertake project construction. KCR completed the construction work within three years from the laying of the foundation stone of the Kaleswaram project. Prashant Reddy asked the people to question the Congress party leaders as to why the construction process could not start even after you were in power for seven and half years after laying the foundation stone of the Pranahita-Chevella project at Thummadihatti.

The Minister said that the construction work of R&B Guest House was done with quality. ZP Chairperson Shobha, MP BB Patil, District Collector Jitesh V Patil, Government Whip Govardhan, MLAs Surender, Hanmantu Shinde, Municipal Chairperson Jahnavi, Vice-Chairperson Indu Priya, public representatives and officials were present on the occasion.