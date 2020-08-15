Godavari water reaches first warning level at Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam: The Godavari is in spate at Bhadrachalam as the officials issued first warning level 43 feet at 4 am early this morning. According to central water commission officials, the flood will reach 46 feet by this afternoon.

Officials will issue second warning level when flood reaches to 48 feet and third and danger warning level will be issued when flood reaches to 53 feet.

The Godavari receiving huge water inflows at Patagudem, Perur and from Taliperu project. District administer is monitoring the situation and kept ready all essential commodities stock at all mandal headquarters and also alerted all sectorial officers for rescue operations.

District collector MV Reddy instructed the officials to ensure low lying areas people to go to safer places. Fishermen instructed not to go for fishing.