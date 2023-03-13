'Good Morning Palair' campaign gets positive response

Khammam: An innovative campaign programme named 'Good Morning Palair' launched by local MLA Kandala Upender Reddy in his Assembly constituency has received a huge response from the people.

On Sunday, MLA Kandala Upender Reddy participated in the programme and interacted with a large number of people in the constituency.

The MLA heard the grievances of the people who have been facing issues in their wards. The local lawmaker also responded to the concerns of his constituents and took immediate steps to resolve their issues. He also provided financial aid to the poor from his own pocket during the programme.

Speaking to the people during the programme, he asked the people to utilise various government schemes initiated by the State government. He said the BRS government led by KCR gives help to the people in all aspects and a number of schemes have been implemented for the same, he added.

BRS party rural mandal president Bellam Venu and other leaders participated in the programme.