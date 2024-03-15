Good Nutrition Should Be Given to Pregnant Women; Bloodless Checkup Advised: District Collector Tripati

MULUGU: District Collector Tripati advised pregnant women to consume good nutrition and undergo bloodless checkups. In the nutrition section of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) office in Mangapet Mandal of Mulugu district on Friday, Collector Tripati attended as the chief guest. On this occasion, Collector Tripati inquired about the health conditions of mothers. Subsequently, limits were set for 10 pregnant women.





In this context, Collector Tripati instructed pregnant women to consume good nutrition daily. It was also suggested to provide nutritious meals in Anganwadi centers. They informed that within two years from the start of pregnancy, a program of 1000 days would be implemented among the people. It was suggested to provide good nutrition for health. It was also suggested to ensure that Mangapet Mandal, where there is no malnutrition, is declared. The collector displayed a food exhibition showcasing various nutritious dishes.









He examined the logo made with grains and praised it. In this program, commendation letters were given to healthy children in the district, and they were handed over to the collector. In this program, District Development Officer Swarnalatha Lenin, Mandal Special Officer Tula Ravi, CDPO Hemalatha, Endowments Krishna Prasad, Tahsildar Veeraswami, supervisors Kamal, Chandrakala, Emmanuel, Kalpana, Anganwadi teachers, and mothers were present.

