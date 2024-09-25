Governing body of Pebbair committee sworn-in

Wanaparthy: Local MLA Tudi Megha Reddy stated on Tuesday that he would provide the necessary support and assistance to the Pebbair market yard and work towards development of the mandal.

Participating as the chief guest in the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected governing body of the Pebbair market yard committee, he extended best wishes.

Reddy said a committee has been set up to ensure support to all farmers under the ‘Rythu Bharosa’ scheme. He assured that fencing would be put up around the 30.2-acre land of Pebbair market, one of the largest in Asia, to prevent encroachments.

Earlier, District Marketing Officer Swarn Singh administered the oath to the new body. Gouni Pramodhini (wife of Gouni Pandeshwar Reddy) was sworn in as the chairperson of the agricultural market yard; A Vijayavardhan Reddy (son of A Gopal Reddy) as the vice-chairman.

The committee members sworn in were: Erpaga Anjaneyulu,Battula Kavitha, Erasani Raman Goud, Syed Shaheen Begum, Peddinti Ramakoti, B Krishnayya, E Narasimha Naidu, Madhugani Shankar, Katravath Venkatesh Naik, Mothe Ramudu, R Chandrakala, Yetukuri Buchayya, Chairman PACS, Srirangapuram Jagannath Naidu.

Wanaparthy market yard chairman Srinivas Goud, Pebbair municipal chairperson Karunasri, governing body members, councillors, party activists and farmers were present.