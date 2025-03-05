Government Ensures Uninterrupted Irrigation Water Supply for Yasangi Crops

Gawal: State Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari directed officials to ensure an uninterrupted supply of irrigation water till the last ayacut, emphasizing that the next ten days are crucial for Yasangi crop protection.

On Monday, she conducted a video conference with district collectors to review the irrigation water supply for the Yasangi season and the performance of the irrigation department. She instructed officials to remain vigilant and ensure a continuous supply of both irrigation water and electricity to farmlands. She also directed power department officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the agriculture sector.

Shanti Kumari assured that reservoirs under the major irrigation department have sufficient water, and it will be released in adequate amounts for crop needs. Officials must closely monitor water distribution to ensure it reaches the last ayacut. She acknowledged that some farmers face difficulties due to lack of water in tail-end regions and declining groundwater levels. She emphasized optimal utilization of every drop released from the projects.

The Chief Secretary ordered officials to release irrigation water based on field-level demand over the next ten days to prevent crop damage. She also instructed DISCOM officials to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to lift irrigation schemes and the agricultural sector. She stressed that even if the peak electricity demand increases by 10 to 15%, the system must be prepared to handle it.

District Collector B.M. Santosh Assures Farmers of Sufficient Water Supply

Following the video conference, District Collector B.M. Santosh held discussions with relevant officials. He assured farmers that there would be no shortage of irrigation water and directed officials to resolve minor field-level issues immediately. He instructed agriculture department officials to maintain regular communication with farmers over the next ten days to address any concerns.

To prevent irrigation issues, special task forces will be formed at the mandal level, comprising the Tahsildar, Irrigation Engineer, and Agriculture Officer, who will conduct extensive field inspections.

Additionally, as per government orders, officials were instructed to regularly inspect Gurukuls and residential schools. Task forces will conduct random checks on welfare hostels in every mandal to ensure compliance with government standards.

Officials Present in the Video Conference

The video conference was attended by Additional Collector Lakshminarayana, Transco Chief Engineer Bhaskar, Irrigation Engineer Rahimuddin, District Irrigation Officer Srinivas, District Agriculture Officer Sakriya Naik, and Horticulture Officer Akbar Basha, among others.