Government is ready to tackle Delta Plus variant: Telangana health director

The Telangana government is ready to fight with Delta Plus variant. However, there is no evidence saying that Delta Plus is more dangerous than Delta variant," said Telangana State Public Health and Director Dr Srinivasa Rao.

The Medical and Health department on Tuesday submitted a report to the High Court which is dealing with the COVID-19 situation in the state. Dr Srinivas Rao added that the government distributed 1.14 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far in the state of which 81.42 were given first dose and 1.75 crore were administered with the second dose.

"Around 1.4 lakh staff working in the education department were vaccinated and the government has also set up 11 vaccine centres for the students who wanted to go abroad for further studies. On and Average 1.12 lakh COVID-19 tests are being conducted daily. Corona positivity rate has been reduced to 0.78%. GO has been passed regarding the treatment and high cost in private hospitals. Action will be taken on violating the GO.", said Dr Srinivasa Rao.