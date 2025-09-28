Government job for poor students

Wanaparthy dist: Sadhurla Ramaswamy - the second son of the Balamani couple from the Nai Brahmin family of the town in Wanaparthy district

In the Group-II results released today, Sadhurla Naveen Kumar secured 627 rank with 366 marks and secured the job of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in the Finance Department. His father was a barber by profession and his mother worked as a daily wage earner and studied very hard.

The townspeople congratulated him.





In the Group-2 results of Pebberu mandal, a girl named Soni from a poor family in Chellimilla village under Pebberu municipality was selected for a government job. Going into details.. A. Ramudu and Suvarna from Chellimilla village ran a small tea hotel on the road to Kurnool in Pebbair town and educated their children.

They had three children, of which Soni was the youngest. She completed her PG. She prepared specially for the groups and wrote the exams. After waiting for the results, the government finally gave her a job. She was selected as an Extension Officer (Grade-1 Supervisor) in the Women Development and Child Welfare Department.

The girl's family was overjoyed when she got the job. Soni said that she is very happy to get a job in a government department and will try to reach higher heights by doing due justice to it. On this occasion, the villagers expressed their joy and congratulated her.








