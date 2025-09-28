Live
- Bihar CM Nitish Kumar unveils development projects worth Rs 1,585cr in Gopalganj
- ED attaches properties valued at over Rs 150 crore of ex-promoters of Universal Buildwell Pvt Ltd
- Bihar: Hazaribagh women share story of transformation under Ujjwala Yojana
- World Para Athletics C'ships: Ruzhdi marks sixth successive shot put gold with WR
- Punjab launches campaign on ill-effects of stubble burning
- SDBBS Hosts Annual Chandi Homa 2025 with Devotion, Community Spirit, and Recognition of Young Achievers
- Four workers suffer burn injuries in Bokaro Steel Plant fire
- Indian diaspora, Slovak nationals participate in Viksit Bharat Run 2025 in Bratislava
- Government job for poor students
- Govt runs NAVYA pilot project in nine districts to skill adolescent girls in emerging sectors
Government job for poor students
Wanaparthy dist: Sadhurla Ramaswamy - the second son of the Balamani couple from the Nai Brahmin family of the town in Wanaparthy districtIn the...
Wanaparthy dist: Sadhurla Ramaswamy - the second son of the Balamani couple from the Nai Brahmin family of the town in Wanaparthy district
In the Group-II results released today, Sadhurla Naveen Kumar secured 627 rank with 366 marks and secured the job of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in the Finance Department. His father was a barber by profession and his mother worked as a daily wage earner and studied very hard.
The townspeople congratulated him.
In the Group-2 results of Pebberu mandal, a girl named Soni from a poor family in Chellimilla village under Pebberu municipality was selected for a government job. Going into details.. A. Ramudu and Suvarna from Chellimilla village ran a small tea hotel on the road to Kurnool in Pebbair town and educated their children.
They had three children, of which Soni was the youngest. She completed her PG. She prepared specially for the groups and wrote the exams. After waiting for the results, the government finally gave her a job. She was selected as an Extension Officer (Grade-1 Supervisor) in the Women Development and Child Welfare Department.
The girl's family was overjoyed when she got the job. Soni said that she is very happy to get a job in a government department and will try to reach higher heights by doing due justice to it. On this occasion, the villagers expressed their joy and congratulated her.