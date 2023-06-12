Live
Government receives about 53,000 applications for one lakh financial assistance
Hyderabad: Minister for BC Welfare Gangula Kamalakar has informed that the State government has so far received about 53,000 applications from the backward class artisans and traditional occupants in Telangana.
The State government has recently launched a scheme for those involved in the traditional occupations for extending Rs. one lakh financial assistance and urged the eligible people to enroll their names in the portal created for the purpose.
Speaking on the occasion, Minister Gangula Kamalakar, who held a meeting with officials here on Monday, said the eligible people need not approach any office and they can enroll their names on the website https://tsobmms.cgg.gov.in
"There is an easy procedure in the filling of application paper and even the beneficiaries can apply through their mobile phones.The beneficiaries need not meet any person for availing the scheme. All the artisans and traditional occupants should apply by June 20 with the upload of required documents. Only these income proof certificates issued from 2021 are considered valid," Gangula said.
The Minister also directed the district Collectors to take measures for the issuance of income certificates as early as possible for those artisans and traditional occupants.