Government roots for Telangana historical relics in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud on Wednesday said that the Telangana government would urge the Andhra Pradesh government to hand over the historical relics and statues which were found in the Telangana State at places like Phanigiri, Nagarjuna Sagar. The Minister reviewed the Buddhavanam project, here, on Wednesday. He said that the rulers in the united Andhra Pradesh ignored the historical, heritage sites in Telangana. He said that if needed, they would send the officials of Telangana Heritage Department to Andhra Pradesh for bringing the historical relics of the State.

The Minister further informed that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was providing funds to develop the historical places in the State as tourist spots. Goud said that teachings of Acharya Nagarjuna were widely recognised in the world and to spread his teachings all over the world, the biggest project in Asia - Buddhavanam has been taken up in the State and this would be completed by November 15. The project was taken up at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

The Buddhavanam project is being developed with eco-friendly tourist resorts, adventure sports and boating facilities. As part of the Buddhavanam project, the authorities have been making necessary arrangements to provide food courts, parking as well as tourism accommodation. In addition, an Archaeology Museum is being set up at Buddhavanam Project, Goud informed.