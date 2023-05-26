Government sanctions 32 posts to Mahbubnagar Medical College

Mahbubnagar : The State government has sanctioned additional 32 posts to the Government Medical College in Mahbubnagar on Friday.

Expressing his pleasure over the development, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud said, “I thank Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Health Minister T Harish Rao, who have sanctioned additional 32 posts to Mahabubnagar Government Hospital.”

“Providing additional posts to the government hospital will greatly help and benefit the students pursuing MBBS and PG education in Mahabubnagar Government Medical College. I hope that in the coming future, the district government hospital will definitely reach the top rank in the state,” hoped the Minister.

He said The Mahabubnagar Government Medical College is fast expanding and is being equipped with all necessary advanced medical equipment and at the same time the government is filing up all the vacant posts.

The Mahbubnagar Government Medical College is fast expanding and growing as the biggest medical college in State next only to the leading medical colleges like Osmania and Gandhi Medical Colleges in Hyderabad, observed the Minister. While addressing a press conference in Mahabubnagar on Friday, the Excise Minister said that at present Mahabubnagar Medical College is ranked in the 3rd place with regard to having big workforce and capacity to deal with a large number of patientS on a day to day basis.

At present the Government Medical College, Mahabubnagar is recognized by National Medical Council (NMC). The medical college has been recently approved for 150 MBBS seat intake for the academic session 2022. The Medical college is is affiliated with Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Warangal.

The courses the college currently offers are Anatomy, Bio-Chemistry, Physiology, Micro-Biology, and other medicine-related subjects like Dermatology, and Pediatrics are also added recently.