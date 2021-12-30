Government spends 6.38 cr on greenery along NH in Mahbubnagar

Mahbubnagar: As part of plantation programme along the national highways passing through Mahbubnagar, district Collector S Venkat Rao said that the government is spending Rs 6.38 crore in the district.

While revealing the plan of plantation programme in Mahbubanagar, the district Collector said that the administration has already taken up the highway plantation programme along with the NH 44 stretch passing through the district connecting Hyderabad to Bangalore.

"The district administration in coordination with the Forest and Panchayat Raj and other concerned departments has decided to grow thick green plantation along the national highways passing through the district. Through the NH 44 alone we have decided to plant one lakh plant saplings and well grown green trees as part of Haritha Haaram programme. For this an estimated 6.38 crore rupees is expected to be spent," observed the district Collector.

The NH44 highway is passing through over a length of 62 kilometres in district. For plantation of trees along both sides and in the central median has already completed and about 49,754 plants have been planted along both the sides of the National Highway, while another 51,100 saplings have been planted along the median spreading over a stretch of 54 kilometres. Overall about 1.854 lakh saplings have been planted along the NH44 passing through the district.

On Wednesday, the district Collector inspected the plantation programme on the NH 44 from Balanagar to Mahbubnagar. He directed the concerned officials to immediately take up the plantation drive wherever there are gaps. He stressed on taking up of plantation programme at the National Highway junction in Jadcherla Municipality.