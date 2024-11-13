Government Will Procure Every Grain Grown by Farmers - MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy

Nagar Kurnool: MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy inaugurated a paddy procurement center in Lattupalli village Bijnapally Mandal, along with local leaders and officials. During his speech, he assured farmers that payments for procured paddy would be credited to their accounts within 48 hours. He announced a bonus of ₹500 for fine paddy from this season onward, with a support price of Rs. 2,320 per quintal for A-grade paddy and Rs. 2,820 for fine paddy. MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy emphasized that the welfare of farmers is a primary goal of the people’s government.

He recalled that, in the past, as part of the opposition, the Congress party witnessed firsthand the struggles of farmers and established early procurement centers to alleviate their difficulties. He criticized the previous BRS government, claiming it exploited farmers by taking 5-6 kilograms of paddy under the guise of waste deduction. MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy affirmed that the Congress-led government is committed to addressing farmers’ needs and warned officials to avoid unfair deductions on paddy.

He urged transparent procurement operations, requested advance notice for additional gunny bags, and emphasized the need to ensure all necessary facilities for farmers at the centers. MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy assured that the government would purchase every last grain produced by farmers.

The event was attended by officials, former PACS Chairman Venkat Swami, former Sarpanch Amruth Reddy, Srinivas Reddy, PACS Chairman Balaraj Goud, and others.