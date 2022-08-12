Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, CM KCR extend Raksha Bandhan greetings

Hyderabad: On eve of Raksha Bandhan (Rakhi) festival, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao extended greetings to the people.

In a message, the Governor said that 'Raksha Bandhan' symbolises the great Indian tradition of the eternal bond between brothers and sisters. "I wish that the thread of love will bind the hearts and lives of all brothers and sisters and make their immortal bond of togetherness stronger." She said all the brothers shall shower their sisters with lots of affection, care and protection on this auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan out of love. The Rakhi that is tied on the wrist of brothers is a sublime symbol of Raksha (protection) for the sisters. "Let us all celebrate this Raksha Bandhan in the true spirit of Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration," the Governor said.

The Chief Minister said, "Raksha Bandhan strengthens the sacred bond of brotherhood. The promise of brothers to guard their sisters on all occasions, is spread through the celebration of Raksha Bandhan." He said the Rakhi festival, which is celebrated every year on the full moon day of the Telugu month of Shravana with brotherhood and love, has been a great tradition in Indian culture. He hoped that the feeling of brotherhood among the people of the country would spread from one to another.