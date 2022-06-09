Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan mulls 'mahila darbar'

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan will hold a 'mahila darbar' to 'hear the unheard voices of women' at Raj Bhavan on Friday, according to an official statement. The programme will be held for one hour from 12 noon to 1 pm.

This Praja Darbar assumes importance as it is the first 'mahila darbar' being held in the backdrop of recent incidents of crime against women like rapes and murders in the state and particularly the furore over the gangrape of a minor at an upscale area in the state capital Hyderabad on May 28 and two other cases under POCSO Act. Politically, this may further strain the relations between the Governor and the state government.

Raj Bhavan sources stated that women who wish to come and meet the Governor can take an appointment by calling 040-23310521 or by emailing the request to [email protected]

It may be mentioned here that the Governor had expressed her deep anguish over the gangrape of a 17-year-old girl and had sought a detailed report from the Chief Secretary and DGP. She is yet to get the report.

Officials said the mahila darbar will help her to ascertain the law and order situation in the state regarding the safety of women and other grievances which have been pending before the government for years. Elaborate arrangements are being made to provide an opportunity for women to visit Raj Bhavan on that day.