Governor Tamilisai, CM KCR extend Ugadi greetings

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao extended 'Shobhakruthu Nama' Ugadi greetings to people. In a message, the Governor said that Ugadi is a festival of joy and hope and the New Year shall bring with it new cheer and a bright future. "On this happy and auspicious occasion of Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, I extend my warmest greetings to the people of Telangana and to the Telugu people across the World."

She said, "I am confident that Sri Shobhakruthu Nama Samvatsaram will usher in peace, prosperity, harmony, health and happiness to all people and sections of the society."



Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao expressed hope that Ugadi, which is considered as an agricultural year, will bring good fortunes to the farmers and people in all fields. The Chief Minister said that Telangana was flourishing with abundant irrigation water, drinking water and green crops.

The CM said that by developing the agriculture sector, its allied sectors and strengthening farm professions is sustaining Telangana's rural economy.

The Chief Minister said that the progress achieved by Telangana has become a role model for the country and hoped that Telangana and India will achieve development further in the New Year.