Governor Tamilisai expresses concern over two women deaths in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Governor of Telangana, Tamilisai Soundararajan, has expressed her concern over the recent incident at the Malakpet government hospital in which two women died due to alleged medical negligence after delivery.



Speaking to the media, Governor Tamilisai said that as a gynaecologist she has many doubts and emphasized the need for improved facilities in the medical field.

She stated that the bills are not pending they are under consideration and all factors must be taken into account. The Governor also mentioned that in the past, four women had died due to family planning surgeries, highlighting the need for improved medical facilities in the state, which the government should prioritise.



In an unfortunate incident two women reportedly died after delivery at a government-run hospital in Hyderabad. The deaths sparked stir by relatives on Friday.

The relatives staged a protest in front of the government area hospital in Malakpet alleging that negligence by the doctors led to the deaths.

They lodged a complaint with the police, demanding action against the doctors responsible.

Both the women died while undergoing treatment at the government-run Gandhi Hospital, where they were shifted after their condition deteriorated.

Mahesh, a driver from a village in Nagarkurnool district had admitted his wife Sri Venella (23) to the hospital on Monday.

She delivered a baby on Wednesday by cesarean section. He said a few hours later she started shivering but nobody took care. The next day he was informed that her condition was not good as pulse rate has come down and heartbeat has increased.

When her condition turned critical, the staff shifted her to Gandhi Hospital. He said doctors at Gandhi Hospital told her that she had dengue fever for five days and platelets had dropped. She succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Holding newborn daughter in his arms, Mahesh was inconsolable. He demanded authorities to do justice to him.

Jagadish, a software engineer from Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, had admitted his wife Shivani to the hospital on January 10 for delivery. The next day she delivered a baby through caesarean section. Subsequently, her sugar and BP levels slumped and doctors asked him to take her to Gandhi Hospital for observation. However, her condition had already turned critical and she died a few hours later.

Jagadish was distraught over losing his wife within hours after delivering their first child.