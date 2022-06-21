Governor Tamilisai extends greetings on International Day of Yoga

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan extended her greetings to the people of the State and the country on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga-2022.

Telangana Governor stated, "Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "yoga embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfilment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and wellbeing. I thank our Prime Minister for his relentless efforts. Yoga is an integral part of our rich ancient Indian heritage. It helps us in achieving the balance of mind, body and soul."

"Yoga practiced on a regular basis helps in the perfect union of body and mind and contributes positively to the practitioner's physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. At present days, there is a need to develop better immunity to fight infections so as to keep ourselves healthy," added the Governor.

The theme for the International Day of Yoga-2022 is "Yoga for Humanity." This theme aims to activate and inspire the yoga community for sustainability and global development.