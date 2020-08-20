Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan acts like BJP president, tweets TRS MLA Saidi Reddy

Hyderabad: The Huzurnagar TRS MLA Shanampudi Saidi Reddy made controversial comments against Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan stating that she was acting like BJP president.



The tweet was in response to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan remark that the State government did not pay attention to her suggestion to increase corona tests in Telangana. She had accused the government of failing to assess the pandemic and conduct more Covid tests that led to steep rise in cases in the State.

Saidi Reddy said that Telangana was taking more Covid tests in villages compared to other States. He also said that the Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekar Rao was a role model for others as many Central schemes were copied from Telangana. "Sorry to hear that the Governor of Telangana is acting as BJP president. Our beloved CM is a role model for most of the States and central schemes and praised by the Central Ministers. Compared to other States we are conducting Covid tests at the village level," said Saidi Reddy in the tweet, which he tagged to Minister KT Rama Rao and MP J Santosh.

However, Saidi Reddy deleted his tweet after he was asked by the TRS leadership. According to party leaders, the TRS working president KT Rama Rao had asked the party MLA to delete the tweet. While the BJP leaders welcomed the comments of the Governor, Saidi Reddy tweeted against her. According to the party leaders, the TRS working president asked them not to react to the allegations of BJP leaders even if they attacked. This made the Huzurnagar MLA to delete his tweet, said sources.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been maintaining good relations with the Governor and this is the first time the party leadership had to face embarrassment after the Governor gave an interview to a private TV channel.