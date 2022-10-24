Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan appeals people to buy local products on Diwali

Hyderabad: The Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has appealed to people to buy local products to celebrate this festival so as to bring new light into the lives of the indigenous manufacturers in the true spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.



The Governor stated in her message that this festival of lights signifies the victory of righteousness over evil. "I am sure occasions like this inspire us to conquer the evils of modern day and build a society in which peace, amity and communal harmony prevail," she said.

"May this Deepavali usher in new thoughts and promote new ideals to further the brightness, happiness, and prosperity in the lives of the people all around us," she added.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also extended greetings to the people of Telangana and the entire country on the occasion of Diwali festival.

CM KCR said that the people of the country celebrate Diwali as a symbol of victory of good over evil with fervour. He said that Diwali teaches us the philosophy to get rid of ignorance and spread the light of knowledge.

On the occasion of Diwali, CM KCR wished that like in Telangana, the light of happiness and progress spread in the lives of people of India and lead a joyful and prosperous life.

He appealed to the people to celebrate Diwali festival with utmost devotion and in an environment friendly way to avoid any mishaps while bursting firecrackers.