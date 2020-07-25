Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan calls for innovations to overcome challenges in education

Hyderabad: Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday called for innovations and new technologies in education to overcome the challenges in education.

She said that Covid-19 pandemic situation has thrown a major challenge for educators all over the world and said that we need to come up with newer ways to continue the education and make it as relevant as it was.

She was participating as the chief guest at the second advisory meeting on Innovations in Education Summit, organized by the World Tamil Chamber of Commerce and Global Organisation for Tamil Origin (GOTO) through online mode from the Raj Bhavan, here,

The Governor emphasised the creative ways to continue the practical and laboratory-related works even during the shutdown of educational institutions.

"It is time that our educational institutions give top priority to impart and hone skills of the students before they go out of the universities and institutes to make them employable or entrepreneurs," said Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Referring to the Skill India Mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Governor called upon the educational institutions to take the mission forward to make India a knowledge superpower and Knowledge-economy.

She insisted to introduce job-oriented courses and overhaul the curriculum to meet the industry demands and exhorted the students to work on their communication skills and soft skills to be in advantageous position in the competitive world.

The Governor gave a call to open digital libraries and repositories of recorded sessions so as to help those having technical and connectivity issues in these times of online classes.

Dr. Soundararajan urged the students to concentrate on the skill, up-skill and re-skill mantra, suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to stay relevant in the ever-changing dynamic competitive world.

World Tamil Chamber of Commerce President Selva Kumar, media coordinator John Dhanraj, Vels Institute of Science, Technology and Advanced Studies Chancellor Dr. Ishari K Ganesh,Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Vice-Chancellor, Dr. PV Vijaya Raghavan,Karunya Institute of Technology and Science Vice-Chancellor Dr. P. Mannar Jawahar,Academy of Maritime Education and Training Vice-Chancellor Dr. G. Thiruvasagam,Dr. MGR Educational and Research Institute, Vice-Chancellor Dr. S. Geetha Laxmi and others were present.